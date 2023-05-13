QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.