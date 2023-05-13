Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $138.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

