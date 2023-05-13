Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

