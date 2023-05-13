R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) President Sells $327,200.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

