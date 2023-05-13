ReddCoin Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2,829.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

