Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

