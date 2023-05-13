RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RNXT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.