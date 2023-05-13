RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RNXT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

About RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.