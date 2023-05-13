RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
RNXT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.