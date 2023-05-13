Reviewing Reed’s (REED) & Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$50.78 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$70.74 billion
|$444.17 million
|13.53
Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.22, meaning that their average stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
