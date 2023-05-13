Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,465,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 889,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,318 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,824,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $242,000.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.