Ribbon Finance Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $49.61 million and $241,690.52 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella."

