RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,950.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 128,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 122,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

