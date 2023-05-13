Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.7 %

RIVN stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

