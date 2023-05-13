Robert W. Baird Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $66.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.