Robert W. Baird Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $62.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 66,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

