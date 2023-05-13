Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $14.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $338.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

