Royal Bank of Canada Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.62. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.69.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.1762926 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently -960.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

