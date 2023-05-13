Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,149 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

