Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,076 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

