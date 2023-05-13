Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Price Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

