Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Russel Metals Trading Up 1.4 %
RUS stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.83. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Russel Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $456,835. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
