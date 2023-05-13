Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

RUS stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.83. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.3196881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $456,835. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

