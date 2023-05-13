SALT One Day Volume Reaches $10,666.52 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. SALT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $10,666.52 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.10 or 0.99988592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0315942 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,326.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

