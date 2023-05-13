SALT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,757.31 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. SALT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $9,757.31 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,805.56 or 1.00065234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0315942 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,326.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

