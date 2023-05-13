SALT (SALT) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,344.68

SALT (SALT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $10,344.68 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.75 or 0.99998717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0315942 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,326.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.