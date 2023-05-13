Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,029.34

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and approximately $4,029.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.00 or 0.06678050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,335,699,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,110,211 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.