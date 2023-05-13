Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lowered by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 3.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.