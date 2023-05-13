Secret Price Reaches $0.0047 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $8,881.31 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00064098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029721 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00483434 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,810.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

