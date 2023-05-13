Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

