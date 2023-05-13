Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 121.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 212.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 14,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,097. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.26%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

