SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Contrast

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF -$32.70 million -0.54 -$35.13 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $2.80 billion 4.74 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.62

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 6 11 9 0 2.12

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.68%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $66.32, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 27.37% 3.78% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.36% -2.12%

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SHF beats Coinbase Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

