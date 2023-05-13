Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 55.58% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock valued at $598,568,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

