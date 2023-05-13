Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Decreases By 58.4%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the April 15th total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.41. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 256.16% and a negative net margin of 180.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

