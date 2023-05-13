Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Drops By 33.3%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Aisin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY remained flat at $29.11 during trading hours on Friday. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Aisin
