Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 42.9%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

