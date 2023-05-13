Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 64.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 2,006,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 706.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

BKIMF stock remained flat at $6.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

