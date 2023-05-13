Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Increases By 56.9%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,813,900 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 6,891,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHPLF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 367,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,439. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

