Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Expands By 70.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 118,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,966. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

About BNP Paribas

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.7982 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.88%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

