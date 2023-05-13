Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 24.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 85,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,656. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.