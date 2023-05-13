Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 24.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 85,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,656. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 520,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

