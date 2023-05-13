Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Expands By 18.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 448.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

