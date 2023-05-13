Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Expands By 18.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
COMSovereign Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $32.65.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 448.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.82%.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
