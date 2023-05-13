Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Rises By 65.0%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

