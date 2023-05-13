Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Increases By 67.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.7 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF remained flat at $14.41 during trading hours on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.