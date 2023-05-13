Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Increases By 67.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.7 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF remained flat at $14.41 during trading hours on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

