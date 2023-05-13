Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 25.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

