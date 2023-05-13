Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 25.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $33.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
