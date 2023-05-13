Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Increases By 19.1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
GLGDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,859. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
