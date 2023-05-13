Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Increases By 19.1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

GLGDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,859. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

