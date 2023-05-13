Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 81.5%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GreenShift Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GERS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.