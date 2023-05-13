Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Grows By 72.7%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hays Price Performance

HAYPY remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hays

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

