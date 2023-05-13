Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Drops By 66.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNTIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.92) to GBX 420 ($5.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Price Performance

HNTIF stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Friday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.