Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Decreases By 67.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,900 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 812,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,467. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.