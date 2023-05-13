Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 39.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 519,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SUSC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 119,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.