Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Declines By 65.7%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KAO Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 84,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,926. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

