Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Declines By 65.7%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
KAO Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 84,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,926. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.
KAO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAO (KAOOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.