Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Rises By 82.3%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the April 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

KMF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,342. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

