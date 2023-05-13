Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rises By 20.0%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 198,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,147. The firm has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

